ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $24.82 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,741 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 12.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $83.39 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.