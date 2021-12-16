ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

