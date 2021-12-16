ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEMB opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

