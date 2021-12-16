ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 31,319 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter.

FPE opened at $20.29 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

