Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Grows By 80.6%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHEXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -133.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

