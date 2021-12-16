Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Grows By 77.7%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,919,200 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the November 15th total of 2,205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,451.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on AICAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DBS Vickers raised Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

AICAF opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

