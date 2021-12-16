Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Drops By 49.7%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the November 15th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 89,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.71. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

AIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Air Industries Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Air Industries Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

