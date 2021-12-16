Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Decreases By 43.5%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $44.34.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
