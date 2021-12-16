Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Drops By 50.0%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AOZOY opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Aozora Bank has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.