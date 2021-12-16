Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Drops By 50.0%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of AOZOY opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Aozora Bank has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $6.34.
About Aozora Bank
