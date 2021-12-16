Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Increases By 68.8%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,685,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 14,620,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 220.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Banco Comercial Português in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BPCGF stock remained flat at $$0.17 on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

