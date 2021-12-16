Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Increases By 86.8%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the November 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

