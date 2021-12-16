Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Drops By 50.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carbios SAS to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

Shares of Carbios SAS stock remained flat at $$45.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.