Short Interest in Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Increases By 66.7%

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coats Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGGF remained flat at $$0.87 during midday trading on Thursday. Coats Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.