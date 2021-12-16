Short Interest in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Grows By 77.3%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 788,100 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 444,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.58. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -1.08%.

CIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.