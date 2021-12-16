Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Grows By 90.8%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,100 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the November 15th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.

CJREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.46.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJREF opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $725.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.62. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.27 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.50%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.