Short Interest in County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Drops By 42.0%

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

County Line Energy stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. County Line Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Get County Line Energy alerts:

About County Line Energy

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.