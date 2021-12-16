Short Interest in Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Expands By 60.0%

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRWXF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. Draper Esprit has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Draper Esprit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.