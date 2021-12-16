Short Interest in Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Expands By 60.0%

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRWXF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. Draper Esprit has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Draper Esprit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

