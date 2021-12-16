Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Rises By 58.9%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,200 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of EVV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 256,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,790. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $13.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
