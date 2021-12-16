Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Rises By 58.9%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,200 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of EVV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 256,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,790. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 173,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 48,636 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.