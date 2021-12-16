Short Interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Increases By 62.4%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

ERYTECH Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.63. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

