Short Interest in EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Increases By 92.7%

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

EVRAZ stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

EVRZF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 target price on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

