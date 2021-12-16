Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Declines By 40.9%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Executive Network Partnering has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

