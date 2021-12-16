Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Declines By 40.0%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FWAC stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

