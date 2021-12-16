Short Interest in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Drops By 41.9%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $7,924,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 521,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of FACA stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.