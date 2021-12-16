Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Drops By 42.7%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTA opened at $68.74 on Thursday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $97,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 339.9% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 61.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period.

