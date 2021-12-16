Short Interest in FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Declines By 40.7%

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the November 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,465,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FOMC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. FOMO has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
About FOMO
Read More: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.