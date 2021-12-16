Short Interest in FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Declines By 40.7%

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the November 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,465,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FOMC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. FOMO has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

