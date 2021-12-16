Short Interest in Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Declines By 40.2%

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DROP opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Fuse Science has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Fuse Science
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.