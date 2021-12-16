Short Interest in Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Declines By 40.2%

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DROP opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Fuse Science has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Fuse Science, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations.

