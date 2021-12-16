Short Interest in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Drops By 41.7%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Fuwei Films stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.08. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

