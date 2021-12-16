Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Increases By 88.5%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the November 15th total of 116,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ GSMG opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.