Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Drops By 45.9%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.9 days.

Shares of GMGSF stock remained flat at $$17.93 on Thursday. Goodman Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

