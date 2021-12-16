Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Declines By 46.2%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GDLC stock traded up 1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 27.00. The company had a trading volume of 135,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 31.77. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12 month low of 18.00 and a 12 month high of 73.45.

