Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Drops By 50.0%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GTHP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. Guided Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.00.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

