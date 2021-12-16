Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Rises By 73.6%

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GSPE stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 781,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company was founded on December 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

