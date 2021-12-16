Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Rises By 73.6%

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GSPE stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 781,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About GulfSlope Energy
