Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Drops By 48.9%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
IBDSF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 66,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,977. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.
About Iberdrola
Featured Story: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.