Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Drops By 48.9%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IBDSF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 66,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,977. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

