Short Interest in Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Decreases By 40.0%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHLDY opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. Imperial Logistics has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.64.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

