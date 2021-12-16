Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rises By 67.8%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the November 15th total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in International Money Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 346,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 4,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. Analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IMXI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

