Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Decreases By 50.0%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:VBF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.41. 189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill bought 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,824.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 553,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

