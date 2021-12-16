Short Interest in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) Rises By 92.5%

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the November 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Investindustrial Acquisition by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,607,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 170,104 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 531,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 344,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Investindustrial Acquisition alerts:

IIAC stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Investindustrial Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Investindustrial Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investindustrial Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.