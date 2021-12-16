Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Decreases By 41.3%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the November 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of HPS opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $19.89.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
