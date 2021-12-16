Short Interest in Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Decreases By 50.0%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of KGTFY remained flat at $$6.43 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Krung Thai Bank Public has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $6.53.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile
