Short Interest in Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Drops By 40.0%

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

