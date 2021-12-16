Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Drops By 40.4%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Luvu Brands stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.89. Luvu Brands has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

