Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Drops By 40.4%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Luvu Brands stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.89. Luvu Brands has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
About Luvu Brands
