Short Interest in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Increases By 63.0%

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,200 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 425,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NGG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 320,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,806. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

