Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Expands By 88.8%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the November 15th total of 773,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News by 127.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

