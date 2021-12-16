Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Rises By 84.2%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 904.42 and a quick ratio of 904.42. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $186.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.14.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 100.98% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

