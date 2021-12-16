Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declines By 41.6%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NYSE:NVG opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 127,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 210.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 739,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 111,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

