Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declines By 41.6%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NYSE:NVG opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.