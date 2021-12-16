Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Increases By 80.4%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the November 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ BIS opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 3.18% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

