Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Increases By 92.0%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
RGT stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.75.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.