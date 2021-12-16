Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Increases By 92.0%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

RGT stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.75.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

