Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Drops By 40.8%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised Scatec ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $19.14 on Thursday. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $20.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

