Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Grows By 75.8%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SMNNY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.70. 68,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.30. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.