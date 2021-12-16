Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Increases By 89.6%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the November 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Spectral Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
Spectral Medical Company Profile
